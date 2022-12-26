OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Travelling this new year weekend? 5 gadgets you may need

Travelling this new year weekend? 5 gadgets you may need

5 Photos . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 02:58 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini
  • Are you planning a trip on the upcoming new year weekend? We all know how troubling it can be to carry separate chargers for smartphones, smartwatches and airpods. And what about adapters if you are travelling abroad? Don’t worry we have curated a list of gadgets for a safe and smart travel. Take a look
Portable Handheld Fabric Wrinkle Removing Ironing Machine | Easily available on Flipkart and Amazon, the portable ironing machine comes handy while travelling. They are usually lightweight and do not take much space in your bag.
1/5Portable Handheld Fabric Wrinkle Removing Ironing Machine | Easily available on Flipkart and Amazon, the portable ironing machine comes handy while travelling. They are usually lightweight and do not take much space in your bag.
Multifunctional Laptop Bag Backpack with USB charging | These backpacks can be helpful when you are stuck at a place without any charging station nearby. Many come with anti-theft technology as well. 
2/5Multifunctional Laptop Bag Backpack with USB charging | These backpacks can be helpful when you are stuck at a place without any charging station nearby. Many come with anti-theft technology as well. 
Wireless charger | These are affordable and offer a hassle free charging experience. Many brands like Boat, Ptron, AmazonBasics and others offer wireless chargers that are compatible with most of the smartphone brands.
3/5Wireless charger | These are affordable and offer a hassle free charging experience. Many brands like Boat, Ptron, AmazonBasics and others offer wireless chargers that are compatible with most of the smartphone brands.
International travel adapters | A must-have gadget if you are travelling abroad, international travel adapters plug converts to U.S., Europe, Asia, China, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
4/5International travel adapters | A must-have gadget if you are travelling abroad, international travel adapters plug converts to U.S., Europe, Asia, China, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.
Water Purifier bottle | Online commerce platform Amazon offers a range of such water purifier bottles from different brands. They can remove harmful active oxygen and add natural Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium and other trace Minerals.
5/5Water Purifier bottle | Online commerce platform Amazon offers a range of such water purifier bottles from different brands. They can remove harmful active oxygen and add natural Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium and other trace Minerals.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout