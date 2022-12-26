Travelling this new year weekend? 5 gadgets you may need 5 Photos . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 02:58 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Neha Saini Are you planning a trip on the upcoming new year weekend? We all know how troubling it can be to carry separate chargers for smartphones, smartwatches and airpods. And what about adapters if you are travelling abroad? Don’t worry we have curated a list of gadgets for a safe and smart travel. Take a look 1/5Portable Handheld Fabric Wrinkle Removing Ironing Machine | Easily available on Flipkart and Amazon, the portable ironing machine comes handy while travelling. They are usually lightweight and do not take much space in your bag. 2/5Multifunctional Laptop Bag Backpack with USB charging | These backpacks can be helpful when you are stuck at a place without any charging station nearby. Many come with anti-theft technology as well. 3/5Wireless charger | These are affordable and offer a hassle free charging experience. Many brands like Boat, Ptron, AmazonBasics and others offer wireless chargers that are compatible with most of the smartphone brands. 4/5International travel adapters | A must-have gadget if you are travelling abroad, international travel adapters plug converts to U.S., Europe, Asia, China, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. 5/5Water Purifier bottle | Online commerce platform Amazon offers a range of such water purifier bottles from different brands. They can remove harmful active oxygen and add natural Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium and other trace Minerals.