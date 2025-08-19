Trump meets Zelensky in Washington for crucial talk on prospects for peace in Ukraine: See Pics

5 Photos . Updated: 19 Aug 2025, 10:24 AM IST

Share Via

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House on Monday to discuss prospects for peace in Ukraine, but the meeting ended without any concrete commitments on security guarantees or steps toward a peace agreement.

1/5US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb walk together at the White House in Washington, D.C., on August 18, during negotiations aimed at ending the Russian war in Ukraine. (REUTERS)

2/5President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with other prominent European leaders, take part in a meeting in the East Room of the White House on Monday. (AP)

3/5US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pose for a group photo with European leaders in the Grand Foyer of the White House on Monday, August 18, in Washington. (AP)

4/5Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses reporters in Lafayette Park, across from the White House, after meeting with President Donald Trump and European leaders in Washington on Monday. (AP)