Turkey and Syria, four days after massive earthquake | In pics 7 Photos . Updated: 10 Feb 2023, 07:19 PM IST Devesh Kumar The combined death toll from the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria has crossed 22,000 1/7A woman stands among the rubble of collapsed building in Hatay, on Friday, four days after a massive earthquake rocked parts of Turkey and Syria, killing around 20,000 people (AFP) 2/7According to Turkey government sources, around 3,000 buildings collapsed due to the earthquake and thousands of people remain homeless after the tragedy (AFP) 3/7A man sits next to rubble at the site of a flattened building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Antakya, Turkey. The rescue teams are demolishing unsafe buildings to ensure they don't collapse later and endanger more lives (REUTERS) 4/7An aerial view shows some destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Jindayris in Syria. The massive earthquake has jolted the city with rescuers still looking for any signs of life under the rubble (AFP) 5/7The combined death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has crossed 22,000, with the maximum number of casualties in Turkey. (AFP) 6/7The 2011 quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in northern Japan provide a glimpse of what Turkey and Syria could face in the years ahead. No two events are alike, but the recent disaster resembles Japan's in the sheer enormity of the psychological trauma, the loss of life and of the material destruction (AP) 7/7Tents setup to accommodate earthquake survivors as rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete (AP)