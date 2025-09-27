TVK rally stampede: Heart-wrenching photos reveal scale of tragedy

Crowds thronged TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday. Vijay was seen addressing the crowds, moments before the stampede like situation occured
The photo shows the overcrowded rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay, in Karur district. Over 30 people died and several others were injured, including children, following the stampede-like situation
The rally descended into chaos with multiple people fainting due to the overcrowding. Several people were rushed to hospitals following the tragedy.
Chaos erupted at Government Medical College and Hospital in Kannur with over 50 injured people being rushed for treatment
DMK leader Senthil Balaji arrives at hospital to meet injured after a stampede took place during TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay's public event in Karur, on Saturday (ANI Video Grab)
An injured being brought to a hospital after a stampede occurred at TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Over 30 people died in the incident and over 45 are under treatment, according to officials.
Police personnel outside a hospital where the victims were brought after a stampede-like situation occurred during a rally presided over by TVK chief and actor Vijay, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. At least 10 persons, including children, were feared dead in the incident, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_27_2025_000494B)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin arrives at the state secretariat to hold a meeting in the aftermath of the stampede. He is scheduled to visit Karur on Sunday
Vijay was forced to pause his speech after the stampede-like situation was witnessed during the rally. Hours later, he was seen at the Trichy Airport
Rush continues at the hospitals as victims are brought from the site of the stampede