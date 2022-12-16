OPEN APP
TVS brings Apache RR 310 to Asphalt 8 Airborne

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 03:29 PM IST Livemint
  • TVS Motor Company announced a partnership with Gameloft for brands for Asphalt 8: Airborne featuring its flagship motorcycle, TVS RR 310. Here’s everything you need to know
TVS Motor is the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring its motorcycle to the popular gaming franchise
The TVS Apache RR 310 integration in Asphalt 8: Airborne can be experienced in Career, Player vs Player and Multiplayer modes
The company says that the 4.8 million TVS Apache customers and owners worldwide will get an all-new platform to experience their favourite TVS Apache RR 310 virtually in an exciting setting
Players will discover the new TVS Apache branded booster & billboards and the new TVS Apache World Series Season.
The TVS Apache series built out of TVS Racing is based on the Track to Road philosophy. 
