Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / TVS brings Apache RR 310 to Asphalt 8 Airborne

TVS brings Apache RR 310 to Asphalt 8 Airborne

5 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 03:29 PM IST Livemint

  • TVS Motor Company announced a partnership with Gameloft for brands for Asphalt 8: Airborne featuring its flagship motorcycle, TVS RR 310. Here’s everything you need to know

1/5TVS Motor is the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring its motorcycle to the popular gaming franchise
2/5The TVS Apache RR 310 integration in Asphalt 8: Airborne can be experienced in Career, Player vs Player and Multiplayer modes
3/5The company says that the 4.8 million TVS Apache customers and owners worldwide will get an all-new platform to experience their favourite TVS Apache RR 310 virtually in an exciting setting
4/5Players will discover the new TVS Apache branded booster & billboards and the new TVS Apache World Series Season.
5/5The TVS Apache series built out of TVS Racing is based on the Track to Road philosophy. 