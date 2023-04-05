Twitter logo change: Here are some reactions from Airtel, Netflix and others

OPEN APP
5 Photos . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:42 PM IST Livemint
  • The logo on Twitter web was recently changed to the ‘Doge’ meme. Here are some quick reactions from brands like Airtel India, Netflix India and others
“Don't worry. With speeds of Airtel 5G Plus, even doggo can fly,” writes Airtel India. 
“Oh no Our feathered friend is being chased by a doge Someone call the bird police,” says Morris Garages India in a post.
IMDb India's tweet reads “Is it just our Twitter or is Charlie from @rakshitshetty's 777 Charlie your Twitter logo as well?”
“Doge replacing the Twitter logo doesn't come as a surprise to us. Doggos have always been the best at broadcasting important information,” reads a tweet from Netflix India
Here's s snapshot of tweet shared by the home grown smartphone maker Infinix India.
