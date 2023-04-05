Twitter logo change: Here are some reactions from Airtel, Netflix and others 5 Photos . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:42 PM IST Livemint The logo on Twitter web was recently changed to the ‘Doge’ meme. Here are some quick reactions from brands like Airtel India, Netflix India and others 1/5“Don't worry. With speeds of Airtel 5G Plus, even doggo can fly,” writes Airtel India. 2/5“Oh no Our feathered friend is being chased by a doge Someone call the bird police,” says Morris Garages India in a post. 3/5IMDb India's tweet reads “Is it just our Twitter or is Charlie from @rakshitshetty's 777 Charlie your Twitter logo as well?” 4/5“Doge replacing the Twitter logo doesn't come as a surprise to us. Doggos have always been the best at broadcasting important information,” reads a tweet from Netflix India 5/5Here's s snapshot of tweet shared by the home grown smartphone maker Infinix India.