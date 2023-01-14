Union Budget 2023: History of the evolution of budget briefcase

6 Photos . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 10:02 PM IST

From shedding the British tradition of budget briefcases to opting a Digital Bahikhata for carrying budget into the parliament, know the history of Budget bags

1/6Aligning with the idea of Digital India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, last year, presented a cashless budget by using a tablet covered in a red case with the national emblem.

2/6In 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman defied the age-old tradition of bringing the budget in a briefcase. She brought the budget documents covered in a red-velvet cloth, known as Bahikhata. The move garnered huge attention as it did away with the English tradition of presenting the budget in a briefcase.

3/6The English tradition of ‘budget in a briefcase case’ began in the early 1800s. It started when William Ewart Gladstone brought the budget in a red briefcase. Later, the same red Gladstone box was used till 2010.

4/6The term ‘Budget’ finds its origin from the French term ‘bougette’, meaning a leather briefcase.

5/6Carrying forward the tradition, many Finance Ministers of India used different coloured briefcases to bring the budget to Parliament. Then Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, brought the budget documents in his reddish-brown briefcase in 2019.