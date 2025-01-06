Union Budget 2025: A look at how income tax slabs have changed since 1947

In 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced changes only to the new tax slabs under the new tax regime. A look back at the years after independence shows that income tax slabs have changed, especially during Manmohan Singh's tenure when the number of slabs was brought down to three.

1/15The first change in tax slabs after 1947 was by then finance minister John Mathai. He reduced tax on incomes up to ₹ 10,000 in two slabs. The first slab saw a reduction in the tax from one anna to nine pies, while in the second tax slab, the reduction was from two annas to one nine pies (one anna was equal to ₹ 1/16, while ₹ 1 had 192 pies). (Pexels)

2/15In 1974-75, the then Finance Minister Chavan reduced the maximum marginal tax rate from a record high of 97.75% to 75%. There was no income tax for individuals earning up to ₹ 6,000. However, for incomes exceeding ₹ 70,000 annually, a 70% marginal tax rate was introduced. (Pexels)

3/15The next tax slab revision was by VP Singh in 1985-86. He reduced the number of income tax slabs from eight to four. Taxpayers earning less than ₹ 18,000 were exempt from tax. Those in the income range of ₹ 18,001 to ₹ 25,000 had to pay 25% tax, and for an income range between ₹ 25,001 to ₹ 50,000, the rate was set at 30%. The tax for those earning between ₹ 50,001 and ₹ 1 lakh was 40%, while income above ₹ 1 lakh was taxed at 50%. (Pexels )

4/15Around 1992-93, Manmohan Singh reduced the number of tax slabs to three, the lowest India had ever seen. For those falling in the income range of ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 50,000, the tax rate was set at 20 %. For income between ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 1 lakh, it was 30%, and those with income above 1 lakh were taxed at 40%. (Pexels)

5/15In 1994-95, the then finance minister Manmohan Singh revised the income ranges for the three tax slabs again. In the first tax slab of 20 per cent, the income range was revised at ₹ 35,000-Rs. 60,000. The second slab of 30 per cent was kept at ₹ 60,000- ₹ 1.2 lakh, and the third slab with 40 per cent rate was kept for those with income above and over ₹ 1.20 lakh. (Pexels)

6/15In 1997-98, came P. Chidambaram's ‘Dream Budget’. The first tax slab of 10% was applied to the income range of ₹ 40,000 to ₹ 60,000. A 20% tax was levied on the income between ₹ 60,000 and ₹ 1.50 lakh, while a 30% tax was imposed on income above ₹ 1.50 lakh. Additionally, the standard deduction limit was increased to ₹ 20,000 for all salaried taxpayers. (pexels)

7/15Pranab Mukherjee's budget, announced in 2010-2011, had no tax for those earning up to ₹ 1.60 lakh. Those within the income range of ₹ 1.60 lakh and ₹ 5 lakh had to pay 10 per cent tax. People earning in the range of ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 8 lakh, had to pay 20 per cent tax. Meanwhile, for people earning over ₹ 8 lakh, the tax was 30 per cent.

8/15In 2011-12 budget, Pranab Mukherjee announced that individuals earning up to ₹ 2 lakh annually would be exempt from paying tax. A 10% tax was levied on earnings between ₹ 2 lakh and ₹ 5 lakh. Those earning between ₹ 5 lakh and ₹ 10 lakh would pay a 20% tax, while individuals earning above ₹ 10 lakh were taxed at 30%. (Pexels)

10/15In 2014-15, Arun Jaitley replaced the wealth tax with a 2% surcharge on super-rich taxpayers with a taxable income above ₹ 1 crore. As a result, taxpayers were no longer required to file a wealth tax return starting from the Assessment Year 2016–17. (Pexels)

11/15 In 2017-18, Arun Jaitley announced that those with income between ₹ 2.50 lakh and ₹ 5 lakh would be brought under 5 per cent income tax bracket. Additionally, the rebate under Section 87A of the Income-tax Act, 1961 (which had been given to people earning up to ₹ 5 lakh) was reduced to ₹ 2,500 from ₹ 5,000 for people earning between ₹ 2.50 lakh and ₹ 3.50 lakh. (Pexels)

13/15In 2018-19, the then finance minister Piyush Goyal increased the threshold limit of income tax to ₹ 5 lakh from the earlier limit of ₹ 2.50 lakh. (Pexels)

14/15In 2019-20, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that taxpayers with an income below ₹ 5,00,000 would remain tax-free and receive a rebate of ₹ 12,500. However, there were no changes to the tax slabs. (Pexels )