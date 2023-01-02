Upcoming motorcycles to look forward to in 2023 6 Photos . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 06:45 PM IST Livemint Manufacturers are ready to expand their line-up with a new generation of motorbikes. Here are some of the motorbikes expected to launch in 2023 1/6Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 | According to reports, the new 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come with tubeless spoked rims. Its tyres will be sourced from Ceat which is currently the OEM partner for the company. 2/6Bajaj Pulsar 125 | The motorbike may launch towards the end of 2023. It is expected to come with a starting price of ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) and may feature a new design. 3/6 4/6Royal Enfield Bullet 350 | The upcoming motorbike is expected to be based on the J-platform. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is said to come with revised looks and minor changes in engine tuning. (Representative Image) 5/6KTM Duke | As per reports, the bike may be equipped with new alloy wheels. It may feature a revised bodywork, upgraded frame and subframe along with the updated instrument cluster. (Representative Image) 6/6Hero XPulse 421 | The company is reportedly working on a successor to the XPulse 200. The upcoming bike is likely to be called Hero XPulse 421. It is expected to come with a 421 cc liquid-cool powerful engine. (Representative Image)