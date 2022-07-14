UP's 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway aim to boost connectivity; check pics here 4 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 02:10 PM IST Livemint With an aim to boost connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi on 16 July will inaugurate the Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district. 1/4The foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway was laid by PM Modi in February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated on 16 July. (PIB Twitter) 2/4The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded upto six lanes as well. (PIB Twitter) 3/4The expressway extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. It passes through seven districts, including Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah. (PIB Twitter) 4/4Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people. As per the PMO, Work on the creation of an industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the Expressway, has already been started. (PIB Twitter)