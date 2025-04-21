US VP JD Vance begins first official India tour to discuss bilateral ties, wife Usha Vance and kids accompany| In Pics

US VP JD Vance has arrived in New Delhi for his first official visit to India, accompanied by his wife and children. During his four-day trip, Vance is slated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the India-US bilateral trade agreement and address the issue of reciprocal tariffs.

1/8U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 21, 2025. This is his first official visit to the country since assuming office in January this year. (AP)

2/8U.S. Vice President JD Vance receives a guard of honour after arriving at Air Force Station, Palam, in New Delhi, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP)

3/8Performers stand beside a poster welcoming U.S. Vice President JD Vance to India, in New Delhi. (via REUTERS)

4/8The US Vice President's first official visit to India begins with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Palam airport. (via REUTERS)

5/8Security personnel stand by for deployment ahead of U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit to New Delhi, India. (AP)

6/8U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance arrive in New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2025. Following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vance is expected to depart the capital Monday night for visits to Jaipur and Agra. (via REUTERS)

7/8Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw receives JD Vance and his family at the Palam airport, New Delhi, on April 21, 2025. (via REUTERS)