15 Photos . Updated: 05 Aug 2025, 09:02 PM IST Livemint

A powerful cloudburst struck Dharali near Harsil in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, causing widespread devastation. Locals said the cloudburst occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river. At least four people are feared dead in the flash floods.

Army personnel perform a rescue operation following a cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi. (Virender Singh Negi)

1/15Army personnel perform a rescue operation following a cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi. (Virender Singh Negi)

Houses and other structures are being swept away in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at the Kheer Gad area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.  (@UttarkashiPol )

2/15Houses and other structures are being swept away in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at the Kheer Gad area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.  (@UttarkashiPol )

Houses were damaged by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the Kheer Gad area in Dharali, Uttarkashi district. (@UttarkashiPol )

3/15Houses were damaged by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the Kheer Gad area in Dharali, Uttarkashi district. (@UttarkashiPol )

A rescue operation is underway following mudslides and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the Kheer Gad area of Dharali in Uttarkashi district. (@ProDefKolkata)

4/15A rescue operation is underway following mudslides and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the Kheer Gad area of Dharali in Uttarkashi district. (@ProDefKolkata)

Food was triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (PTI)

5/15Food was triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (PTI)

Houses are partially submerged due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi district. (@UttarkashiPol )

6/15Houses are partially submerged due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi district. (@UttarkashiPol )

A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil following a cloud burst, in Uttarkashi. (@suryacommand X)

7/15A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil following a cloud burst, in Uttarkashi. (@suryacommand X)

A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil on Tuesday.  (@suryacommand X)

8/15A view of the massive mudslide that struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil on Tuesday.  (@suryacommand X)

On Monday, the Yamunotri National Highway was blocked by falling debris near Ranachatti, Syanachatti, and Pali Gad following heavy rains. (Princess Ilvita)

9/15On Monday, the Yamunotri National Highway was blocked by falling debris near Ranachatti, Syanachatti, and Pali Gad following heavy rains. (Princess Ilvita)

Army personnel perform a rescue operation following a cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi on Tuesday.  (Virender Singh Negi)

10/15Army personnel perform a rescue operation following a cloudburst at Dharali in Uttarkashi on Tuesday.  (Virender Singh Negi)

Houses are being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali in the Uttarkashi district. (PTI)

11/15Houses are being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali in the Uttarkashi district. (PTI)

A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (PTI)

12/15A flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (PTI)

Houses being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (PTI)

13/15Houses being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand. (PTI)

Houses being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district (PTI)

14/15Houses being swept away in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst at Dharali, in Uttarkashi district (PTI)

Damage was reported in the Dharali market area due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the Kheer Gad area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.  (@UttarkashiPol )

15/15Damage was reported in the Dharali market area due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in the Kheer Gad area of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.  (@UttarkashiPol )

