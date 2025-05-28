Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025: A look back into the life of a fierce freedom fighter| In Photos

6 Photos . Updated: 28 May 2025, 11:07 AM IST

India commemorates the birth anniversary of the revolutionary leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar every year on May 28, honouring his enduring influence on generations of freedom fighters.

1/6India observes Veer Savarkar Jayanti every year on May 28 to honour the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Veer Savarkar. (Pinterest )

2/6Veer Savarkar was born in the village of Bhagur near Nashik, Maharashtra, into a Marathi Hindu Chitpavan Brahmin family. His parents were Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar. (Pinterest )

3/6Veer Savarkar actively worked towards the upliftment of the Hindu community. He strongly advocated for the abolition of the caste system and supported the reconversion of individuals who had adopted other religions back to Hinduism. (Pinterest )

4/6Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, a prominent radical nationalist leader, had a profound influence on Veer Savarkar. Savarkar, often in the presence of Tilak himself, organised bonfires of foreign clothes in India. He strongly opposed the 1905 partition of Bengal. (Pinterest )

5/6Around 1909, Savarkar was accused of plotting to overthrow British rule by targeting government officials. In March 1910, he was arrested in London on several charges, including distributing arms, waging war against the British Crown, and delivering seditious speeches. (Pinterest )