Venice Film Festival 2025: Global stars arrive in Italy for grand celebration of cinema | See Pics

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2025, 10:17 AM IST

Venice Film Festival 2025:Images capture stars gearing up for the 82nd Venice Film Festival, just one day before the cinematic celebration kicks off in Venice, Italy, on August 27.

1/6Alberto Barbera, Director of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, poses for a photograph ahead of an interview with Reuters on August 26, a day before the festival begins in Venice. (REUTERS)

2/6Actor Toni Servillo gestures as he arrives in Venice, Italy, for the 82nd Venice Film Festival. (REUTERS)

3/6Alberto Barbera, Director of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, poses with host Emanuela Fanelli in Venice, Italy, on August 26, a day before the festival begins. (REUTERS)

4/6Actor Emanuela Fanelli, set to host the opening ceremony of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, poses for a photocall on the beach in Venice, Italy, on August 26. (REUTERS)

5/6Italian actor Toni Servillo (R), actress Anna Ferzetti, and director Paolo Sorrentino arrive at the Excelsior pier on the eve of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, at Venice Lido. (AFP)