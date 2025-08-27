Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 26 2025 15:45:57
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.80 -1.53%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 252.05 -0.65%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,385.30 -1.95%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 973.05 -0.94%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.10 0.93%
Business News/ Photos / Venice Film Festival 2025: Global stars arrive in Italy for grand celebration of cinema | See Pics

Venice Film Festival 2025: Global stars arrive in Italy for grand celebration of cinema | See Pics

6 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2025, 10:17 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

Venice Film Festival 2025:Images capture stars gearing up for the 82nd Venice Film Festival, just one day before the cinematic celebration kicks off in Venice, Italy, on August 27.

Alberto Barbera, Director of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, poses for a photograph ahead of an interview with Reuters on August 26, a day before the festival begins in Venice.  (REUTERS)

1/6Alberto Barbera, Director of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, poses for a photograph ahead of an interview with Reuters on August 26, a day before the festival begins in Venice.  (REUTERS)

Actor Toni Servillo gestures as he arrives in Venice, Italy, for the 82nd Venice Film Festival. (REUTERS)

2/6Actor Toni Servillo gestures as he arrives in Venice, Italy, for the 82nd Venice Film Festival. (REUTERS)

Alberto Barbera, Director of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, poses with host Emanuela Fanelli in Venice, Italy, on August 26, a day before the festival begins. (REUTERS)

3/6Alberto Barbera, Director of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, poses with host Emanuela Fanelli in Venice, Italy, on August 26, a day before the festival begins. (REUTERS)

Actor Emanuela Fanelli, set to host the opening ceremony of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, poses for a photocall on the beach in Venice, Italy, on August 26. (REUTERS)

4/6Actor Emanuela Fanelli, set to host the opening ceremony of the 82nd Venice Film Festival, poses for a photocall on the beach in Venice, Italy, on August 26. (REUTERS)

Italian actor Toni Servillo (R), actress Anna Ferzetti, and director Paolo Sorrentino arrive at the Excelsior pier on the eve of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, at Venice Lido. (AFP)

5/6Italian actor Toni Servillo (R), actress Anna Ferzetti, and director Paolo Sorrentino arrive at the Excelsior pier on the eve of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, at Venice Lido. (AFP)

A man places the logo of the 82nd Venice Film Festival on display panels at the Palazzo del Cinema, ahead of the opening ceremony at Venice Lido.  (AFP)

6/6A man places the logo of the 82nd Venice Film Festival on display panels at the Palazzo del Cinema, ahead of the opening ceremony at Venice Lido.  (AFP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue