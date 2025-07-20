Vietnam boat accident: Storm wreaks havoc in Ha Long Bay; 35 die as boat capsizes | Photos

14 Photos . Updated: 20 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST

Rescuers are searching for four missing after at least 35 died when a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay during a sudden storm. The “Wonder Sea” was carrying 46 passengers and three crew when heavy rain caused the deadly accident, according to a police report.

1/14A tourist boat (in white) that capsized in an accident which killed dozens and left several people still missing, is towed back to the port in Halong Bay, Quang Ninh province (REUTERS)

2/14Relief personnel gathered around a capsized tourist boat (L) during a search and rescue operation in the Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province. (AFP)

3/14The tourist boat (front L) that capsized is towed back to the port in Ha Long bay, Quang Ninh province (AFP)

4/14People on a capsized tourist boat being rescued in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam (AP)

5/14The tourist boat that capsized is towed back to the port in Ha Long bay, Quang Ninh province (AFP)

6/14A tourist boat (in white) that capsized in an accident which killed dozens and left several people still missing, is towed back to the port in Halong Bay (REUTERS)

7/14This image from a video provided by QDND shows people on a rescue boat after their tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (QDND via AP) (AP)

8/14Rescue workers searching for people after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam (AP)

9/14Rescuers walk on the wharf after searching for victims of a capsized tourist boat in Ha Long Bay (AFP)

10/14Medical staff wait at the pier in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Province (AFP)

11/14Body being carried on stretcher after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay (AP)

12/14Hospital staff carry the body of Tran Trung Tuan, one of the victims of a tourist boat accident (REUTERS)

13/14Relatives move the body of a victim after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, at a funeral home in Ha Long (AFP)