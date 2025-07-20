Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 18 2025 15:59:43
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 266.90 2.56%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,099.10 -5.24%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.50 1.66%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 342.05 -0.15%
  1. Bajaj Finance share price
  2. 941.85 1.94%
Business News/ Photos / Vietnam boat accident: Storm wreaks havoc in Ha Long Bay; 35 die as boat capsizes | Photos

Vietnam boat accident: Storm wreaks havoc in Ha Long Bay; 35 die as boat capsizes | Photos

14 Photos . Updated: 20 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST Livemint

Rescuers are searching for four missing after at least 35 died when a tourist boat capsized in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay during a sudden storm. The “Wonder Sea” was carrying 46 passengers and three crew when heavy rain caused the deadly accident, according to a police report.

A tourist boat (in white) that capsized in an accident which killed dozens and left several people still missing, is towed back to the port in Halong Bay, Quang Ninh province (REUTERS)

1/14A tourist boat (in white) that capsized in an accident which killed dozens and left several people still missing, is towed back to the port in Halong Bay, Quang Ninh province (REUTERS)

Relief personnel gathered around a capsized tourist boat (L) during a search and rescue operation in the Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province.  (AFP)

2/14Relief personnel gathered around a capsized tourist boat (L) during a search and rescue operation in the Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh province.  (AFP)

The tourist boat (front L) that capsized is towed back to the port in Ha Long bay, Quang Ninh province  (AFP)

3/14The tourist boat (front L) that capsized is towed back to the port in Ha Long bay, Quang Ninh province  (AFP)

People on a capsized tourist boat being rescued in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam  (AP)

4/14People on a capsized tourist boat being rescued in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam  (AP)

The tourist boat that capsized is towed back to the port in Ha Long bay, Quang Ninh province  (AFP)

5/14The tourist boat that capsized is towed back to the port in Ha Long bay, Quang Ninh province  (AFP)

A tourist boat (in white) that capsized in an accident which killed dozens and left several people still missing, is towed back to the port in Halong Bay (REUTERS)

6/14A tourist boat (in white) that capsized in an accident which killed dozens and left several people still missing, is towed back to the port in Halong Bay (REUTERS)

This image from a video provided by QDND shows people on a rescue boat after their tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (QDND via AP) (AP)

7/14This image from a video provided by QDND shows people on a rescue boat after their tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (QDND via AP) (AP)

Rescue workers searching for people after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam  (AP)

8/14Rescue workers searching for people after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam  (AP)

Rescuers walk on the wharf after searching for victims of a capsized tourist boat in Ha Long Bay (AFP)

9/14Rescuers walk on the wharf after searching for victims of a capsized tourist boat in Ha Long Bay (AFP)

Medical staff wait at the pier in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Province  (AFP)

10/14Medical staff wait at the pier in Ha Long Bay, Quang Ninh Province  (AFP)

Body being carried on stretcher after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay (AP)

11/14Body being carried on stretcher after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay (AP)

Hospital staff carry the body of Tran Trung Tuan, one of the victims of a tourist boat accident (REUTERS)

12/14Hospital staff carry the body of Tran Trung Tuan, one of the victims of a tourist boat accident (REUTERS)

Relatives move the body of a victim after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, at a funeral home in Ha Long (AFP)

13/14Relatives move the body of a victim after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long Bay, at a funeral home in Ha Long (AFP)

Offerings are left on the shore after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long bay, Quang Ninh province  (AFP)

14/14Offerings are left on the shore after a tourist boat capsized in Ha Long bay, Quang Ninh province  (AFP)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue