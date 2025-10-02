Vijaydashami 2025 images: 10 pictures to wish Shubha Vijaya to your loved ones on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Vijayadashami, which coincides with Dussehra festivities, is being celebrated today, October 2. It marks the culmination of Navaratri festivities and honours Goddess Durga's triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Here are some heartfelt wishes to share with your loved ones on this occasion. 

Fareha Naaz
Published2 Oct 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Vijayadashami wishes 2025: On this auspicious Vijayadashami, may Maa Durga bless you with strength, wisdom and endless happiness.

Vijayadashami wishes 2025: Wishing you and your family a joyous Vijayadashami filled with peace, prosperity and positivity.

Vijayadashami wishes 2025: May the victory of good over evil inspire you to walk on the path of truth and light.

Vijayadashami wishes 2025: On this sacred day, may your life be blessed with courage to face challenges and grace to cherish every joy.

Vijayadashami wishes 2025: May this festival fill your heart with devotion and your home with divine blessings.

Vijayadashami wishes 2025: May the festival of Vijaya Dashami remove all darkness from your life and fill it with happiness and hope.

Vijayadashami wishes 2025: On this day of victory, may you conquer all fears and embrace love, kindness, and peace.

Vijayadashami wishes 2025: May Maa Durga’s blessings bring health, wealth, and endless success in your life.

Vijayadashami wishes 2025: May this festival remind you that no matter how tough the struggle, good always wins in the end.

Vijayadashami wishes 2025: Wishing you the joy of family togetherness, the peace of Maa Durga’s blessings, and the success of righteous efforts.

