Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and more at Wimbledon 2025 — A star-studded affair for Novak Djokovic's clash | In pics

7 Photos . Updated: 08 Jul 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Wimbledon 2025 proved to be a star-studded affair as several celebrities and sports stars were spotted watching Novak Djokovic tennis match against De Minaur. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Roger Federer and more attended July 7 match.

1/7Former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli at Wimbledon 2025 with wife and actress Anushka Sharma on July 7. (X @CricCrazyJohns)

2/7Virat Kohli, the star Indian batter who announced his retirement from Tests earlier this year, at Wimbledon for the Men's Round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Australia's Alex de Minaur. (X @@mufaddal_vohra)

3/7Dressed in formals, Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands, enjoying Wimbledon 2025 with her husband Virat Kohli on July 7. (X @@mufaddal_vohra)

4/7Cricketer Rishabh Pant also decided to attended the Wimbledon match of tennis great Novak Djokovic on July 7. (X @cricupdatesonX)

5/7Eight-time champion Roger Federer returned to the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon with wife Mirka on July 7 to watch Novak Djokovic clash on Centre Court. (X @norinchi_df)

6/7As Novak Djokovic locked horns against De Minaur in the round of 16, England cricket star Joe Root was spotted keenly watch the Wimbledon 2025 match with wife Carrie Cotterell. (X @JoeRoot66Fan)