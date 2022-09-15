OPEN APP

Vivo V25 5G quick look: Things to know before buying Vivo's new mid-range phone

5 Photos . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 04:22 PM IST Livemint

Vivo expanded its product portfolio in India with ... more

Elegant Black and Surfing Blue are the colour options of the new Vivo mid-ranger handset. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core processor. The device offers a 50MP selfie camera with Eye auto focus (AF). 
1/5Elegant Black and Surfing Blue are the colour options of the new Vivo mid-ranger handset. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core processor. The device offers a 50MP selfie camera with Eye auto focus (AF). 
Vivo V25 5G is offered in two RAM models. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage which carries a price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27,999. Another model comes with 12GB RAM and is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,999.
2/5Vivo V25 5G is offered in two RAM models. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage which carries a price tag of 27,999. Another model comes with 12GB RAM and is priced at 31,999.
The Vivo V25 5G boasts a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2404 pixel resolution. The screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 operating system.
3/5The Vivo V25 5G boasts a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2404 pixel resolution. The screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 operating system.
The new Vivo phone will be available via Flipkart from 20 September. The phone will also be available on Vivo online store along with offline retail stores.
4/5The new Vivo phone will be available via Flipkart from 20 September. The phone will also be available on Vivo online store along with offline retail stores.
The device comes with a battery capacity of 4,500mAh, offering up to 44watt fast charging support.
5/5The device comes with a battery capacity of 4,500mAh, offering up to 44watt fast charging support.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout