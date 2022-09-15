Vivo V25 5G quick look: Things to know before buying Vivo's new mid-range phone

Vivo expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of Vivo V25 5G phone today. Vivo's new mid-range phone will join the existing Vivo V25 Pro which debuted in the country last month.

1/5Elegant Black and Surfing Blue are the colour options of the new Vivo mid-ranger handset. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core processor. The device offers a 50MP selfie camera with Eye auto focus (AF).

2/5Vivo V25 5G is offered in two RAM models. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage which carries a price tag of ₹ 27,999. Another model comes with 12GB RAM and is priced at ₹ 31,999.

3/5The Vivo V25 5G boasts a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2404 pixel resolution. The screen offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 operating system.

4/5The new Vivo phone will be available via Flipkart from 20 September. The phone will also be available on Vivo online store along with offline retail stores.