Vivo V25 Pro launched: Here’s a look at Vivo’s new colour changing phone 7 Photos . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 04:37 PM IST Livemint Vivo V25 Pro debuted in India with a starting price of ₹35,999. The smartphone comes with a colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. Take a look 1/7Vivo V25 Pro has two colour variants- Pure Black and Sailing Blue (Vivo) 2/7The smartphone is equipped with triple camera sensors at the back- 64MP+8MP+2MP (Vivo) 3/7Vivo V25 Pro features a 6.56-inch AMOLED water drop-style notch screen with FHD+ resolution. (Vivo ) 4/7For selfies, Vivo V25 Pro has a 32MP camera at the front (Vivo) 5/7Vivo V25 Pro houses a 4,830mAh battery with USB Type-C port and 66W fast charging support. (Vivo ) 6/7Vivo V25 Pro comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor and runs on Funtouch OS 12 (Vivo) 7/7Vivo V25 Pro has two RAM models- 8GB and 12GB paired with 128GB and 256GB storage. (Vivo)