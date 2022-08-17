OPEN APP

Vivo V25 Pro launched: Here’s a look at Vivo’s new colour changing phone

7 Photos . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 04:37 PM IST Livemint
  • Vivo V25 Pro debuted in India with a starting price of 35,999. The smartphone comes with a colour changing Fluorite AG Glass design. Take a look
Vivo V25 Pro has two colour variants- Pure Black and Sailing Blue (Vivo)
The smartphone is equipped with triple camera sensors at the back- 64MP+8MP+2MP (Vivo)
Vivo V25 Pro features a 6.56-inch AMOLED water drop-style notch screen with FHD+ resolution. (Vivo )
For selfies, Vivo V25 Pro has a 32MP camera at the front (Vivo)
Vivo V25 Pro houses a 4,830mAh battery with USB Type-C port and 66W fast charging support. (Vivo )
Vivo V25 Pro comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core processor and runs on Funtouch OS 12 (Vivo)
Vivo V25 Pro has two RAM models- 8GB and 12GB paired with 128GB and 256GB storage. (Vivo)
