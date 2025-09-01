Explore
Business News/ Photos / Warn embraces, close discussions, laughter: PM Modi with Putin and Xi at SCO Summit | Photos

Warn embraces, close discussions, laughter: PM Modi with Putin and Xi at SCO Summit | Photos

17 Photos . Updated: 01 Sep 2025, 12:36 PM IST Livemint

In his first trip to China in seven years, PM Modi is trying to reset relations with India’s powerful neighbour, China, while also seeking to strengthen ties with Russia as US President Donald Trump ratchets up tensions with New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit, in Tianjin (PMO)

1/17Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 25th SCO Heads of State Council Summit, in Tianjin (PMO)

Shared hugs, handshakes, huddles and laughter between PM Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping became the limelight of the Summit, drawing attention to the striking display of warmth among the three leaders. (PMO)

2/17Shared hugs, handshakes, huddles and laughter between PM Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping became the limelight of the Summit, drawing attention to the striking display of warmth among the three leaders. (PMO)

Their easy camaraderie stood out against the backdrop of global tensions amid US tariffs, making the moment a focal point of the high-profile gathering at the SCO Summit. (AP)

3/17Their easy camaraderie stood out against the backdrop of global tensions amid US tariffs, making the moment a focal point of the high-profile gathering at the SCO Summit. (AP)

PM Modi's bilateral meetings with Russia and China have come days after the United States imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products for New Delhi's business ties with Russia. (AFP)

4/17PM Modi's bilateral meetings with Russia and China have come days after the United States imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian products for New Delhi's business ties with Russia. (AFP)

India has defended its decision to purchase Russian oil, stressing that it serves the nation’s energy security interests, and has made clear its intent to maintain strong ties with Moscow despite the tariffs. (PTI)

5/17India has defended its decision to purchase Russian oil, stressing that it serves the nation’s energy security interests, and has made clear its intent to maintain strong ties with Moscow despite the tariffs. (PTI)

India and China have pledged to be partners, not rivals.  (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery )

6/17India and China have pledged to be partners, not rivals.  (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

7/17Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

PM Modi meets Vietnam PM Phạm Minh Chính on the sidelines of the SCO summit (@narendramodi X)

8/17PM Modi meets Vietnam PM Phạm Minh Chính on the sidelines of the SCO summit (@narendramodi X)

PM Narendra Modi meets the President of the Lao PDR, Thongloun Sisoulith, on the sidelines of the SCO summit (@narendramodi X)

9/17PM Narendra Modi meets the President of the Lao PDR, Thongloun Sisoulith, on the sidelines of the SCO summit (@narendramodi X)

PM Narendra Modi meets Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

10/17PM Narendra Modi meets Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

PM Narendra Modi meets Nepal PM KP Oli on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

11/17PM Narendra Modi meets Nepal PM KP Oli on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

PM Narendra Modi meets Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

12/17PM Narendra Modi meets Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

PM Narendra Modi meets Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

13/17PM Narendra Modi meets Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

PM Narendra Modi with Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a meeting, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit (PMO)

14/17PM Narendra Modi with Myanmar Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during a meeting, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit (PMO)

PM Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on the sidelines of the SCO summit (@narendramodi X)

15/17PM Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on the sidelines of the SCO summit (@narendramodi X)

PM Narendra Modi meets Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

16/17PM Narendra Modi meets Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on SCO summit sidelines (@narendramodi X)

PM Narendra Modi meets President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, on the sidelines of the SCO summit (@narendramodi X)

17/17PM Narendra Modi meets President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, on the sidelines of the SCO summit (@narendramodi X)

