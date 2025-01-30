Devastating: Washington DC plane crash in photos 10 Photos . Updated: 30 Jan 2025, 06:09 PM IST Livemint An American Airlines flight collided midair with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C. on Wednesday while landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the American Airlines aircraft. 1/10On Wednesday, an American Airlines flight with 64 aboard collided with an Army helicopter, Sikorsky H-60 (Black Hawk), while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington DC. Emergency personnel work near the site of the crash site. 2/10The helicopter, which collided with the passenger jet, was operated by the Army. After the collision, the regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington's Potomac River, officials told news agency AFP on Wednesday. 3/10Major emergency response and grounding of all flights have been initiated. 4/10Secretary of U.S. Department of Transportation Sean Duffy addresses the media as Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser looks on, after American Airlines crashed with an Army helicopter. 5/10Emergency alert is displayed on screens at Ronald Reagan National Airport, after an American Airlines crashed with an Army helicopter. There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the American Airlines aircraft. 6/10People wait at the airport in Wichita, after American Airlines flight crashed with an Army helicopter. The FAA said major emergency response and grounding of all flights have been initiated. 7/10A woman prays from a dock in Alexandria, Virginia on January 29, 2025 after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the Potomac River. 8/10The US Capitol behind lights from emergency crews as they respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, on January 30, 2025. 9/10A helicopter flies over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday. Over 30 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River where American Eagle Flight 5342 and a military helicopters both lie in ruin, NBC quoted sources as saying. 10/10Meanwhile, details say the passengers on the flight included a group of figure skaters, their coaches and family members who were returning from a development camp that followed the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita. ‘We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts,’ U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement. D.C.