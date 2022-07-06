Western Railways opens its longest skywalk connecting these important stations in Mumbai 4 Photos . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 02:07 PM IST Livemint Western Railway’s longest skywalk: View of the newly commissioned Skywalk between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road station of Western Railways 1/4Western Railway’s longest skywalk: View of the newly commissioned Skywalk between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road station of Western Railways (Western Railway Twitter) 2/4The Western Railway zone has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation works for the convenience of passengers. (Western Railway Twitter) 3/4The new Skywalk of 4.4 m wide and 314 m length has been commissioned between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road on July 1, 2022 (Western Railway Twitter) 4/4With the commissioning of this skywalk, Bandra Terminus is now directly connected with Khar Road station of Mumbai suburban railway network. (Western Railway Twitter)