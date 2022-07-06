OPEN APP

Western Railways opens its longest skywalk connecting these important stations in Mumbai

4 Photos . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 02:07 PM IST Livemint
  • Western Railway’s longest skywalk: View of the newly commissioned Skywalk between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road station of Western Railways
Western Railway’s longest skywalk: View of the newly commissioned Skywalk between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road station of Western Railways (Western Railway Twitter)
1/4Western Railway’s longest skywalk: View of the newly commissioned Skywalk between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road station of Western Railways (Western Railway Twitter)
The Western Railway zone has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation works for the convenience of passengers. (Western Railway Twitter)
2/4The Western Railway zone has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation works for the convenience of passengers. (Western Railway Twitter)
The new Skywalk of 4.4 m wide and 314 m length has been commissioned between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road on July 1, 2022 (Western Railway Twitter)
3/4The new Skywalk of 4.4 m wide and 314 m length has been commissioned between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road on July 1, 2022 (Western Railway Twitter)
With the commissioning of this skywalk, Bandra Terminus is now directly connected with Khar Road station of Mumbai suburban railway network. (Western Railway Twitter)
4/4With the commissioning of this skywalk, Bandra Terminus is now directly connected with Khar Road station of Mumbai suburban railway network. (Western Railway Twitter)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout