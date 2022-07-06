Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Western Railways opens its longest skywalk connecting these important stations in Mumbai

4 Photos . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 02:07 PM IST Livemint

  • Western Railway’s longest skywalk: View of the newly commissioned Skywalk between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road station of Western Railways

1/4Western Railway’s longest skywalk: View of the newly commissioned Skywalk between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road station of Western Railways
<
2/4The Western Railway zone has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation works for the convenience of passengers.
<
3/4The new Skywalk of 4.4 m wide and 314 m length has been commissioned between Bandra Terminus and Khar Road on July 1, 2022
<
4/4With the commissioning of this skywalk, Bandra Terminus is now directly connected with Khar Road station of Mumbai suburban railway network.
