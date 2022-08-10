OPEN APP

WhatsApp new features: Status reactions, communities tab & more 'coming soon'

6 Photos . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 03:04 PM IST Livemint
  • According to the information provided by WABetaInfo, a total of seven new features have been announced by the messaging platform for iOS, Android, and Desktop the previous week.
WhatsApp would soon bring three new security features: Control who can see your online presence, prevent screenshots on view once messages, and exit groups without notifying members. (Photo credit: WABetainfo.com)
WhatsApp allows users to react to any message by using any emoji and skin-tone. (Photo credit: WABetainfo.com)
WhatsApp is soon to release the “Status reaction” feature where users can react with eight big emojis. (Photo credit: WABetainfo.com)
The new privacy setting on WhatsApp to allow the users to show or hide their phone numbers in a community setting. (Photo credit: WABetainfo.com)
Along with the red heart emoji, now other colour hearts can be sent in bigger size with animation except the orange colour heart emoji. (Photo credit: WABetainfo.com)
WhatsApp is working to bring the communities tab within the chat list header on the desktop client. 
