Where to invest to save tax? Take a look at these top-performing ELSS funds

9 Photos . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 08:47 AM IST Livemint

Due to their tax-saving nature, Equity Linked Savings Scheme(ELSS) are also mentioned as Tax Saving Mutual Funds. These tax saving instruments are popular among those who want to save on their section 80C tax deductions.  (Mint)
Amid market volatility induced due to global headwinds and economic slowdown, the stock market continues to oscillate between its bearish and bullish phase in the new year. That makes mutual fund investing even more important for investors who cannot track markets. Know about the top-performing ELSS funds recommended by Sharekhan by BNP Paribas for 2023
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund(Tax Saving)-Reg: Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 12.9%; 1 year Compounded annualised return: 7.5%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,564 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>631; Return since inception: 19.5%
DSP Tax Saver Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 13.2%; 1 year Compounded annualised return: 8.7%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,715 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86; Return since inception: 14.5%
HDFC Taxsaver: Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 17.0%; 1 year Compounded annualised return: 15.8%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,354 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>848; Return since inception: 23.4%
IDFC Tax Advantage(ELSS) Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 12.8%; 1 year Compounded annualised return: 11.4%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,091 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>105; Return since inception: 18.3%
Kotak Tax Saver Fund (Reg)- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 15.5%; 1 year Compounded annualised return: 10.3%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,163 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>78; Return since inception: 12.8%
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund (Reg)- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 11.7%; 1 year Compounded annualised return: 5.6%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14,255 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33; Return since inception: 18.6%
Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund- Growth | Absolute 6-month return: 14.0%; 1 year Compounded annualised return: 6.0%; AUM: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,583 crore; NAV: <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>122; Return since inception: 19.8%
