In Pics | Know all about white tiger 'Kishan' of Maitri Baag in Chhattisgarh

Kishan was born to Sundar (tiger) and Kamala (tigress). Kamala had given birth to five cubs during her life before her death in 2016. (Nikon India Official)
1/7Kishan was born to Sundar (tiger) and Kamala (tigress). Kamala had given birth to five cubs during her life before her death in 2016. (Nikon India Official)
Kishan's mother Kamala, had given birth to five cubs during her life before her death in 2016. Out of the five white tiger cubs, three were given to the Rajkot Zoo in Gujarat in exchange for a pair of lions. (SAILBSP)
2/7Kishan's mother Kamala, had given birth to five cubs during her life before her death in 2016. Out of the five white tiger cubs, three were given to the Rajkot Zoo in Gujarat in exchange for a pair of lions. (SAILBSP)
Maitri Baag is maintained by the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), the flagship unit of the country's largest steel maker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). (Abhishek Kashyap / Twitter)
3/7Maitri Baag is maintained by the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), the flagship unit of the country's largest steel maker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). (Abhishek Kashyap / Twitter)
Kishan was diagnosed with cancer and was being treated under veterinarians from Maitri Bagh and wildlife specialists from the Anjora Veterinary Hospital in Durg (Shashi Kumar IFS / Twitter)
4/7Kishan was diagnosed with cancer and was being treated under veterinarians from Maitri Bagh and wildlife specialists from the Anjora Veterinary Hospital in Durg (Shashi Kumar IFS / Twitter)
Nine-year-old 'Kishan' died of cancer at Maitri Baag zoo in Chhattisgarh's Durg district (OneIndia Hindi)
5/7Nine-year-old 'Kishan' died of cancer at Maitri Baag zoo in Chhattisgarh's Durg district (OneIndia Hindi)
The Maitri Baag zoo administration preparing for the cremation of the White Tiger ‘Kishan’ who died on Tuesday (BKCFeed)
6/7The Maitri Baag zoo administration preparing for the cremation of the White Tiger ‘Kishan’ who died on Tuesday (BKCFeed)
Pyre of White Tiger Kishan who died on Tuesday due to prolonged fight with cancer (OneIndia Hindi)
7/7Pyre of White Tiger Kishan who died on Tuesday due to prolonged fight with cancer (OneIndia Hindi)
