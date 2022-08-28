Who is Justice UU Lalit? From the Supreme Court judge to the CJI of India 7 Photos . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 07:26 AM IST Livemint Justice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justi... moreJustice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. He was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. 1/7Uday Umesh Lalit was born in Solapur, a town in Maharashtra, to U.R. Lalit, a former additional judge of the Bombay High Court Nagpur Bench. He completed his law graduation from Government Law College, Mumbai. (ANI) 2/7Uday U Lalit enrolled with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa as an advocate in June 1983. He commenced his practice with advocate M.A. Rane. (ANI) 3/7Years later, a Supreme Court bench of Justice G.S. Singhvi and Justice Ashok Kumar Ganguly appointed Uday U Lalit as the special public prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation. (HT) 4/7Shifted to practice to Delhi in 1985, he joined the chamber of senior advocate Pravin H. Parekh. (ANI) 5/7Three years later, the Supreme Court collegium headed by then Chief Justice of India Rajendra Mal Lodha recommended his elevation as a judge to the Supreme Court. 6/7In August 2014, Uday U Lalit became the sixth lawyer to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court. (ANI) 7/7Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworned in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. CJI Lalit will demit office on November 8 upon attaining 65 years, as protocol says that a judge must retire at the age of 65. (ANI)