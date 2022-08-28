Who is Justice UU Lalit? From the Supreme Court judge to the CJI of India

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 07:26 AM IST

Share Via

Justice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justi... moreJustice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. He was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.