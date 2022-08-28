Who is Justice UU Lalit? From the Supreme Court judge to the CJI of India

7 Photos . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 07:26 AM IST

Justice Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. He was administered the oath by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

1/7Uday Umesh Lalit was born in Solapur, a town in Maharashtra, to U.R. Lalit, a former additional judge of the Bombay High Court Nagpur Bench. He completed his law graduation from Government Law College, Mumbai.

2/7Uday U Lalit enrolled with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa as an advocate in June 1983. He commenced his practice with advocate M.A. Rane.

3/7Years later, a Supreme Court bench of Justice G.S. Singhvi and Justice Ashok Kumar Ganguly appointed Uday U Lalit as the special public prosecutor for the Central Bureau of Investigation.

4/7Shifted to practice to Delhi in 1985, he joined the chamber of senior advocate Pravin H. Parekh.

5/7Three years later, the Supreme Court collegium headed by then Chief Justice of India Rajendra Mal Lodha recommended his elevation as a judge to the Supreme Court.

6/7In August 2014, Uday U Lalit became the sixth lawyer to be directly elevated to the Supreme Court.