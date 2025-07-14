Wimbledon finals 2025: Preity Zinta, Sonam Kapoor, Farhaan Akhtar and other Indian celebrities spotted | See Pics

As Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek emerged as the ultimate winners, Indian celebrities were spotted in the best English fits at the Wimbledon finals 2025. From Sonam Kapoor's white pinstriped suit to Janhvi Kapoor's checked midi, check out who wore what for the tournament.

1/10Farahn Akthar had a gala time at Wimbledon 2025 with father Javed and wife Shibani Dandekar. (Instagram)

2/10Sonam Kapoor looked chic in her Wimbledon 2025 outfit. (Instagram)

3/10Preity Zinta slayed in a classic polka dot dress with her husband Gene Goodenough (Instagram)

4/10Priyanka Chopra wears Ralph Lauren at Wimbledon 2025

5/10Priyanka Chopra poses with husband Nick Jonas at Wimbledon 2025

6/10Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous at Wimbledon 2025. She was accompanied by beau Shikhar Pahariya (X)

7/10Veteran actress Neena Gupta with designer daughter Masaba Gupta (Instagram)

8/10Urvashi Rautela and her elaborate Labubu collection make it to Wimbledon 2025 (X)

9/10Avneet Kaur poses in style at Wimbledon 2025 (X)