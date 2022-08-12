World Elephant Day: A look at Asian Elephants found in India 6 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 01:37 PM IST Livemint World Elephant Day is celebrated every year on Aug... moreWorld Elephant Day is celebrated every year on August 12 to bring attention to the plight of Asian and African elephants 1/6World Elephant Day is celebrated since 2012 to help improve the condition of elephants (AFP) 2/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to reiterate India's commitment in to protecting elephants (AFP) 3/6India houses about 60% of World's Asian elephants 4/6The number of elephant reserves have risen in the last 8 years 5/6PM said “The successes in elephant conservation must be viewed in context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness.” 6/6PM also lauded everyone involved in the protecting of elephants