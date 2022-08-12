OPEN APP

World Elephant Day: A look at Asian Elephants found in India

6 Photos . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 01:37 PM IST Livemint

World Elephant Day is celebrated every year on Aug... more

World Elephant Day is celebrated since 2012 to help improve the condition of elephants  (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to reiterate India's commitment in to protecting elephants  (AFP)
India houses about 60% of World's Asian elephants
The number of elephant reserves have risen in the last 8 years 
PM said “The successes in elephant conservation must be viewed in context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness.”
PM also lauded everyone involved in the protecting of elephants
