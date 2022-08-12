World Elephant Day: A look at Asian Elephants found in India

Updated: 12 Aug 2022

World Elephant Day is celebrated every year on August 12 to bring attention to the plight of Asian and African elephants

1/6World Elephant Day is celebrated since 2012 to help improve the condition of elephants

2/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to reiterate India's commitment in to protecting elephants

3/6India houses about 60% of World's Asian elephants

4/6The number of elephant reserves have risen in the last 8 years

5/6PM said “The successes in elephant conservation must be viewed in context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness.”