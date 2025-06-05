World Environment Day 2025: The world unites to heal Earth with massive plantation and clean-up drives| In Photos 6 Photos . Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:22 PM IST Moushumi Mahanta Every year on June 5th, the world comes together to observe World Environment Day. In 2025, the occasion turned into a global movement as massive sapling plantations and clean-up drives were launched in support of the theme Beat Plastic Pollution. 1/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a banyan sapling at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative on the occasion of World Environment Day, in New Delhi. (PMO) 2/6Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni greets Prime Minister Hun Manet as National Assembly President Khuon Sudary looks on during an event celebrating Cambodia's Environment Day. (AFP) 3/6Costumed environmental activists participate in a demonstration outside the ADB headquarters in Mandaluyong on World Environment Day, urging the development of community-led renewable energy projects. (AFP) 4/6Volunteers take part in a beach cleanup drive along the Arabian Sea at Mahim Beach to mark World Environment Day, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (PTI) 5/6Dancers dressed in costumes crafted from plastic waste perform during an event celebrating Cambodia's Environment Day and the United Nations' World Environment Day, highlighting the 2025 theme: Beat Plastic Pollution. (AFP) 6/6Buses depart from a depot after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 200 electric buses as part of the Delhi Government's sustainable transport initiative, on the occasion of World Environment Day, in New Delhi on June 5, 2025. (PTI)