World Environment Day 2025: The world unites to heal Earth with massive plantation and clean-up drives| In Photos

6 Photos . Updated: 05 Jun 2025, 01:22 PM IST

Every year on June 5th, the world comes together to observe World Environment Day. In 2025, the occasion turned into a global movement as massive sapling plantations and clean-up drives were launched in support of the theme Beat Plastic Pollution.

1/6Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a banyan sapling at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative on the occasion of World Environment Day, in New Delhi. (PMO)

2/6Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni greets Prime Minister Hun Manet as National Assembly President Khuon Sudary looks on during an event celebrating Cambodia's Environment Day. (AFP)

3/6Costumed environmental activists participate in a demonstration outside the ADB headquarters in Mandaluyong on World Environment Day, urging the development of community-led renewable energy projects. (AFP)

4/6Volunteers take part in a beach cleanup drive along the Arabian Sea at Mahim Beach to mark World Environment Day, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (PTI)

5/6Dancers dressed in costumes crafted from plastic waste perform during an event celebrating Cambodia's Environment Day and the United Nations' World Environment Day, highlighting the 2025 theme: Beat Plastic Pollution. (AFP)