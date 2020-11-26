World mourns Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time before drug and alcohol addiction marred his career, died on Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack. He was 60.

1/7Stunned football fans were plunged into grief Wednesday by the death of the legendary footballer Diego Maradona, a sublimely gifted sporting hero they saw as 'the most human of Gods.'

2/7A fan of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, takes a picture as people gather by the Obelisk to pay homage on the day of his death in Buenos Aires.

3/7TOPSHOT - View of an improvised altar set up by Fans of Argentinos Juniors' football team, where Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona used to play, outside Argentinos Juniors' Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in La Paternal neighbourhood,

4/7A fan of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, holds a flag reading 'Thanks Diego' as people gather by the Obelisk to pay homage on the day of his death in Buenos Aires.

5/7TOPSHOT - A father and her daughter, fans of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona, mourn as they gather by the Obelisk to pay homage on the day of his death in Buenos Aires.

6/7People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina