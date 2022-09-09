OPEN APP

World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

12 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 10:54 PM IST Livemint

People from several countries across the world pai... more

Britain's new monarch King Charles III arrived in London on Friday. He greeted members of the public waiting in the crowd upon his arrival at Buckingham Palace in London. Several people laid floral tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her demise at the Buckingham Palace. (AFP)
1/12Britain's new monarch King Charles III arrived in London on Friday. He greeted members of the public waiting in the crowd upon his arrival at Buckingham Palace in London. Several people laid floral tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her demise at the Buckingham Palace. (AFP)
The Honourable Artillery Company of the British Army fired the Death Gun Salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at the Tower of London on Friday.  (AFP)
2/12The Honourable Artillery Company of the British Army fired the Death Gun Salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at the Tower of London on Friday.  (AFP)
People also paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC on Friday. Several people left flowers for the Queen at a makeshift memorial outside the British Embassy in Washington. (AFP)
3/12People also paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC on Friday. Several people left flowers for the Queen at a makeshift memorial outside the British Embassy in Washington. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden paid tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II, who was the nation's figurehead for seven decades, by signing a condolence book on 8 September (REUTERS)
4/12US President Joe Biden paid tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II, who was the nation's figurehead for seven decades, by signing a condolence book on 8 September (REUTERS)
Australia chose to lit up its Sydney Opera House with an image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth following the Queen's death, in Sydney, Australia on 9 September. Other public places and offices were also lit up to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth (REUTERS)
5/12Australia chose to lit up its Sydney Opera House with an image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth following the Queen's death, in Sydney, Australia on 9 September. Other public places and offices were also lit up to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth (REUTERS)
On streets of Mumbai, art school students gave a creative tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth following her death on Friday (REUTERS)
6/12On streets of Mumbai, art school students gave a creative tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth following her death on Friday (REUTERS)
These art school students in Mumbai, made paintings of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. She was the longest serving monarch, who has seen an era of change in Britain. An icon, who was instantly recognised by billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday at the age of 96. (AFP)
7/12These art school students in Mumbai, made paintings of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. She was the longest serving monarch, who has seen an era of change in Britain. An icon, who was instantly recognised by billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday at the age of 96. (AFP)
To mark the death of Royal Queen Elizabeth II, members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired a Gun Salute at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland on Friday (AP)
8/12To mark the death of Royal Queen Elizabeth II, members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired a Gun Salute at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland on Friday (AP)
People across several nations paid homage to late Queen Elizabeth for the last time. Floral tributes were presented at the British Embassy following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday (via REUTERS)
9/12People across several nations paid homage to late Queen Elizabeth for the last time. Floral tributes were presented at the British Embassy following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday (via REUTERS)
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon signs a book of condolence at Bute House, Edinburgh, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)
10/12First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon signs a book of condolence at Bute House, Edinburgh, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)
 Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini,writes in a condolence book at the residence of British High Commissioner to mourn the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in New Delhi India on 9 September (Agency photo)
11/12 Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini,writes in a condolence book at the residence of British High Commissioner to mourn the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in New Delhi India on 9 September (Agency photo)
As several nations mourned the death of the longest reigning monarch of Britain, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed a book of condolences for late Queen Elizabeth II at the British Embassy in Berlin, Germany on 9 September. (AFP)
12/12As several nations mourned the death of the longest reigning monarch of Britain, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signed a book of condolences for late Queen Elizabeth II at the British Embassy in Berlin, Germany on 9 September. (AFP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout