World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

12 Photos . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 10:54 PM IST

People from several countries across the world paid homage to the longest ever reigning Britain monarch, Queen Elizabeth II after her demise on Thursday

1/12Britain's new monarch King Charles III arrived in London on Friday. He greeted members of the public waiting in the crowd upon his arrival at Buckingham Palace in London. Several people laid floral tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her demise at the Buckingham Palace.

2/12The Honourable Artillery Company of the British Army fired the Death Gun Salute in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at the Tower of London on Friday.

3/12People also paid tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC on Friday. Several people left flowers for the Queen at a makeshift memorial outside the British Embassy in Washington.

4/12US President Joe Biden paid tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II, who was the nation's figurehead for seven decades, by signing a condolence book on 8 September

5/12Australia chose to lit up its Sydney Opera House with an image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth following the Queen's death, in Sydney, Australia on 9 September. Other public places and offices were also lit up to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

6/12On streets of Mumbai, art school students gave a creative tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth following her death on Friday

7/12These art school students in Mumbai, made paintings of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. She was the longest serving monarch, who has seen an era of change in Britain. An icon, who was instantly recognised by billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on Thursday at the age of 96.

8/12To mark the death of Royal Queen Elizabeth II, members of 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired a Gun Salute at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland on Friday

9/12People across several nations paid homage to late Queen Elizabeth for the last time. Floral tributes were presented at the British Embassy following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday

10/12First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon signs a book of condolence at Bute House, Edinburgh, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

11/12 Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to India Saleh bin Eid Al-Hussaini,writes in a condolence book at the residence of British High Commissioner to mourn the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in New Delhi India on 9 September