World Photography Day: Some cool gadgets for photography enthusiasts in pics

World Photography Day 2022: The day focuses on the art, craft and science of photography

1/6Vertical Vlogging is made easy with this elegant Canon M50 Mark II. It comes with In-camera YouTube live streaming for real-time video engagement. It enables you to film vertical videos in 4K for social media and provides wireless connectivity with smartphone and cloud storage. You can buy this for ₹57,890.