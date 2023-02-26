World this week: Top global events from this week

7 Photos . Updated: 26 Feb 2023, 01:37 PM IST

A roundup of the major events that shaped the world this week.

1/7On February 20, US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska.

2/7German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in India on Feb 25 for a two-day visit and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

3/7James Webb Space Telescope has found six potential galaxies that could have been created during the early days of the universe and could weigh a billion times more than the sun.

4/7On Feb 24, G7 leaders along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, met in a virtual summit Friday and issued a strong warning to nations that are aiding Russia in evading global sanctions.

5/7On Feb 23, US President Joe Biden nominated former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga for the position of World Bank president

6/7On February 21, Seattle City Council took the historic decision to add caste to its anti-discrimination laws, becoming the first US city to do so.