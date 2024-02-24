 WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in last ball thriller! See these stunning 21 pictures from the match | Mint Primer
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ Photos / WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in last ball thriller! See these stunning 21 pictures from the match

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in last ball thriller! See these stunning 21 pictures from the match

21 Photos . Updated: 24 Feb 2024, 03:31 AM IST Livemint
  • Mumbai Indians, the reigning champions, delivered a cinematic finish in the WPL 2024 opener against Delhi Capitals, snatching victory with a last-ball six! The match itself was a nail-biter, swinging back and forth before MI's dramatic triumph. 
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru,Friday, Feb.23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000369B) (PTI)
1/21 Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru,Friday, Feb.23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000369B) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey reacts after losing the WPL 2024 match to Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000426A) (PTI)
2/21Bengaluru: Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey reacts after losing the WPL 2024 match to Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000426A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey reacts after losing the WPL 2024 match to Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000427B) (PTI)
3/21Bengaluru: Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals player Alice Capsey reacts after losing the WPL 2024 match to Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000427B) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batters Sajeevan Sajana and Amanjot Kaur celebrate the WPL 2024 match over Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000424A) (PTI)
4/21Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batters Sajeevan Sajana and Amanjot Kaur celebrate the WPL 2024 match over Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000424A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning dives to stop the ball during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000409A) (PTI)
5/21Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning dives to stop the ball during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000409A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000401B) (PTI)
6/21Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000401B) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batters Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur run between the wickets during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000413A) (PTI)
7/21Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batters Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur run between the wickets during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000413A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals bowler Marizanne Kapp with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000406A) (PTI)
8/21Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals bowler Marizanne Kapp with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Hayley Matthews during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000406A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000390B) (PTI)
9/21Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000390B) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000389A) (PTI)
10/21Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000389A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batters Sajeevan Sajana and Amanjot Kaur celebrate the WPL 2024 match over Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000423A) (PTI)
11/21Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batters Sajeevan Sajana and Amanjot Kaur celebrate the WPL 2024 match over Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000423A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Sajeevan Sajana hits a six during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000422B) (PTI)
12/21Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Sajeevan Sajana hits a six during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000422B) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000420B) (PTI)
13/21Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000420B) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000400A) (PTI)
14/21Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000400A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000408A) (PTI)
15/21Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000408A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals bowler Arundhati Reddy appeals during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000411A) (PTI)
16/21Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals bowler Arundhati Reddy appeals during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000411A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia celebrates her fifty during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000416A) (PTI)
17/21Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia celebrates her fifty during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000416A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru,Friday, Feb.23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000368A) (PTI)
18/21 Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians Shabnim Ismail celebrates after taking the wicket of Delhi Capitals batter Shafali Verma during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru,Friday, Feb.23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000368A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000393A) (PTI)
19/21Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals batter Alice Capsey plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000393A) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batters Sajeevan Sajana and Amanjot Kaur celebrate the WPL 2024 match over Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000428B) (PTI)
20/21Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batters Sajeevan Sajana and Amanjot Kaur celebrate the WPL 2024 match over Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000428B) (PTI)
Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000417A) (PTI)
21/21Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians batter Yastika Bhatia plays a shot during the WPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI02_23_2024_000417A) (PTI)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App