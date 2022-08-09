Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Yahoo be like…,’ Meme fest explodes after Google outage

6 Photos . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 01:37 PM IST Livemint

  • Google services like Google Search, Google Maps, Google Drive were hit early Tuesday sparking memes on Twitter. Here are some of the memes

1/6Me omw to twitter to check if google is down for anyone else since I cant google search it, writes a Twitter user
2/6Me switching to twitter after experiencing error 500 in google, writes a user
3/6Me trying to fix the google servers by myself, writes a user named Alex
4/6Google engineers using Bing to fix Google, writes another user.
5/6People after google is down, writes Twitter user Hasina
6/6The unthinkable happened: googledown ; Yahoo be like : Writes Twitter user Andrew Searles
