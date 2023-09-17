comScore
Business News/ Photos / Yashobhoomi: Take a look at India's world-class conference hub in Delhi. See photos

Yashobhoomi: Take a look at India's world-class conference hub in Delhi. See photos

8 Photos . Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 10:18 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate ... more

On his seventy third birthday, PM Modi will inaugurate the Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre (ICC), aka Yashobhoomi at Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday. (Narendra Modi/X)
1/8On his seventy third birthday, PM Modi will inaugurate the Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre (ICC), aka Yashobhoomi at Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday. (Narendra Modi/X)
The extravagant conference hub, built in an area of 8.9 lakh square metres, will be constructed into one of the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facility. (Narendra Modi/X)
2/8The extravagant conference hub, built in an area of 8.9 lakh square metres, will be constructed into one of the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facility. (Narendra Modi/X)
The Convention and Expo Centre has been constructed at a cost of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54,000 crore. (Narendra Modi/X)
3/8The Convention and Expo Centre has been constructed at a cost of about 54,000 crore. (Narendra Modi/X)
The world class conference hub consists of multiple Exhibition halls, 15 convention rooms, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms. The centre can encompass a total of 11,000 delegates at a time.  (@sanghaviharsh/X)
4/8The world class conference hub consists of multiple Exhibition halls, 15 convention rooms, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms. The centre can encompass a total of 11,000 delegates at a time.  (@sanghaviharsh/X)
Yashobhoomi's prime location will enable it to be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line after the inauguration of the new station ad Dwarka Sector 25 on the same day.  (@sanghaviharsh/X)
5/8Yashobhoomi's prime location will enable it to be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line after the inauguration of the new station ad Dwarka Sector 25 on the same day.  (@sanghaviharsh/X)
The world class convention center in Yashobhoomi is equipped with largest LED media facade in the country. (@sanghaviharsh/X)
6/8The world class convention center in Yashobhoomi is equipped with largest LED media facade in the country. (@sanghaviharsh/X)
Around 6,000 people can be seated inside the main auditorium of the centre at a time. Its grand ballroom has the capacity of 2,500 guests. Whereas, its extended open area can seat up to 500 people. (@PiyushGoyal/X)
7/8Around 6,000 people can be seated inside the main auditorium of the centre at a time. Its grand ballroom has the capacity of 2,500 guests. Whereas, its extended open area can seat up to 500 people. (@PiyushGoyal/X)
The materials used in its construction reflects Indian tradition and culture. Its auditorium is equipped with one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations.  (@PiyushGoyal/X)
8/8The materials used in its construction reflects Indian tradition and culture. Its auditorium is equipped with one of the most innovative automated seating systems which allows the floor to be a flat floor or an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations.  (@PiyushGoyal/X)
