Yashobhoomi: Take a look at India's world-class conference hub in Delhi. See photos

8 Photos . Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 10:18 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate world-class MICE centre, Yashobhoomi, and a section of metro station in Dwarka, Delhi on Sunday. Take a look at the world-class conference centre

1/8On his seventy third birthday, PM Modi will inaugurate the Phase 1 of India International Convention and Expo Centre (ICC), aka Yashobhoomi at Dwarka, New Delhi on Sunday.

2/8The extravagant conference hub, built in an area of 8.9 lakh square metres, will be constructed into one of the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facility.

3/8The Convention and Expo Centre has been constructed at a cost of about ₹ 54,000 crore.

4/8The world class conference hub consists of multiple Exhibition halls, 15 convention rooms, the grand ballroom, and 13 meeting rooms. The centre can encompass a total of 11,000 delegates at a time.

5/8Yashobhoomi's prime location will enable it to be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line after the inauguration of the new station ad Dwarka Sector 25 on the same day.

6/8The world class convention center in Yashobhoomi is equipped with largest LED media facade in the country.

7/8Around 6,000 people can be seated inside the main auditorium of the centre at a time. Its grand ballroom has the capacity of 2,500 guests. Whereas, its extended open area can seat up to 500 people.