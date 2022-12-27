Year-ender 2022: 4 PSU bank stocks double investor money, all 12 run up

Banking stocks had a run-up in 2022. Stocks of 4 PSU banks doubled. UCO bank saw a 146% rise in its share value year-to-date. A look at how 12 stocks performed:

1/14The market in year 2022 has been volatile due to geopolitical tensions, Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation and consequently high interest rates scenario. But there was one sector that performed very well and that was the banking stocks, especially PSU Bank stocks. Here is how each one of them performed this year:

2/14Nifty PSU bank index rallied more than 50% in 2022 so far. It's 52-week high stood at 4,617.40 and 52-week low at 2,283.85. Its value has increased from 2,640 in January 2022 to 4,171 on December 27.

3/14UCO Bank: Its shares rose by 146.41% on BSE in 2022 so far. They closed at ₹ 29.45 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of ₹ 504.52 crore in September quarter from ₹ 123.61 crore. Its company stock touched its 52-week high mark of ₹ 38.15 on 16 December and 52-week low mark of ₹ 10.52 on 20 June.

4/14Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda has shown stupendous growth in its share value in the last year. Its shares have grown by 111.88% on BSE YTD. The company shares closed at ₹ 169 a piece on BSE on Friday. It registered net revenue of ₹ 3,313.42 crore in the September quarter and ₹ 21,681.30 crore in June quarter. Bank of Baroda’s stock reached a 52-week high of ₹ 197.20 on 9 December and tumbled to a 52-week low of ₹ 77 on 27 December 2021.

5/14Punjab and Sind Bank: Its shares grew by 101.22 % on BSE YTD. They closed at ₹ 31.40 on Friday, The company’s net profit was ₹ 33,134.20 in September quarter, which rose from ₹ 21,681.30 in June quarter. Punjab Sind Bank’s stock hit a 52-week high of ₹ 44.65 on 15 December and a 52-weeks low of ₹ 12.50 on 21 June.

6/14Indian Bank: Its shares have improved by 103.87% on BSE YTD. It managed to earn an approx profit of ₹ 1200 crore in the previous two quarters( 1225.2-Sep and 1213.44- June). The company hit a 52-weeks high of ₹ 306 on 14 December. It tumbled to a 52-weeks low of ₹ 130.05 on 24 February.

7/14Union Bank of India: Its shares rose by 88.67 % YTD on BSE. They closed at ₹ 67.60 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of ₹ 1847.70 crore in September quarter from ₹ 1558.46 crore. UBI stock price reached a 52-week highest mark of ₹ 96.40 on 14 December and 52- week lowest mark of ₹ 33.50 on 12 May.

8/14Bank of India: Its shares rose by 69.26 % YTD on BSE. They closed at ₹ 77.45 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of ₹ 960.00 crore in September quarter. Bank’s shares reached a 52-week high of ₹ 103.5 on 15 December and 52-weeks low of ₹ 40.40 on 20 June.

9/14Indian Overseas Bank's shares rose by 61.80 % YTD on BSE. They closed at ₹ 26.25 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of ₹ 501.34 crore in September quarter from ₹ 392.18 crore. IOB registered its 52-week high mark of Rs36.70 on 16 December and 52-week low mark of ₹ 15.25 on 20 June.

10/14Bank of Maharashtra: Its shares rose by 59.69 % YTD on BSE. They closed at ₹ 49.70 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of ₹ 535.06 crore in September quarter from ₹ 451.90 crore. Bank of Mahrashtra’s stock showed its 52-week record high level of ₹ 36.25 on 15 December and a 52-week low of ₹ 15 on 25 May.

11/14Central Bank of India's shares rose by 50.82 % YTD on BSE. They closed at ₹ 29.40 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of ₹ 318.17 crore in September quarter from ₹ 234.78 crore. CBI’s share price reached the 52-week high mark of ₹ 41.80 on 14 December and a 52-week low mark of ₹ 16.10 on 16 June.

12/14Canara Bank: Its shares rose by 49.29 % in 2022 so far on BSE. They closed at ₹ on Friday. The company earned a net profit of ₹ 2,525.47 crore in September quarter. Canara Bank stock value rose to a 52-week high of ₹ 334 on 25 November and a 52-week low of ₹ 171.70 on 20 June.

13/14Punjab National Bank's shares rose by 43.16 % YTD on BSE. They closed at ₹ 49.70 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of ₹ 308.44 crore in September quarter from ₹ 561.49 crore in June. Punjab National Bank touched its 52-week high mark of ₹ 62.5 on 15 December and the 52-week low mark of ₹ 28.05 on 20 June.