Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / Year-ender 2022: 4 PSU bank stocks double investor money, all 12 run up

Year-ender 2022: 4 PSU bank stocks double investor money, all 12 run up

14 Photos . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 03:10 PM IST Livemint

Banking stocks had a run-up in 2022. Stocks of 4 PSU banks doubled. UCO bank saw a 146% rise in its share value year-to-date. A look at how 12 stocks performed: 

1/14The market in year 2022 has been volatile due to geopolitical tensions, Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation and consequently high interest rates scenario. But there was one sector that performed very well and that was the banking stocks, especially PSU Bank stocks. Here is how each one of them performed this year:
2/14Nifty PSU bank index rallied more than 50% in 2022 so far. It's 52-week high stood at 4,617.40 and 52-week low at 2,283.85. Its value has increased from 2,640 in January 2022 to 4,171 on December 27.
3/14UCO Bank: Its shares rose by 146.41% on BSE in 2022 so far. They closed at 29.45 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of 504.52 crore in September quarter from 123.61 crore. Its company stock touched its 52-week high mark of 38.15 on 16 December and 52-week low mark of 10.52 on 20 June.
4/14Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda has shown stupendous growth in its share value in the last year. Its shares have grown by 111.88% on BSE YTD. The company shares closed at 169 a piece on BSE on Friday. It registered net revenue of 3,313.42 crore in the September quarter and 21,681.30 crore in June quarter. Bank of Baroda’s stock reached a 52-week high of 197.20 on 9 December and tumbled to a 52-week low of 77 on 27 December 2021. 
5/14Punjab and Sind Bank: Its shares grew by 101.22 % on BSE YTD. They closed at 31.40 on Friday, The company’s net profit was 33,134.20 in September quarter, which rose from 21,681.30 in June quarter. Punjab Sind Bank’s stock hit a 52-week high of 44.65 on 15 December and a 52-weeks low of 12.50 on 21 June.
6/14Indian Bank: Its shares have improved by 103.87% on BSE YTD. It managed to earn an approx profit of 1200 crore in the previous two quarters( 1225.2-Sep and 1213.44- June). The company hit a 52-weeks high of 306 on 14 December. It tumbled to a 52-weeks low of 130.05 on 24 February.
7/14Union Bank of India: Its shares rose by 88.67 % YTD on BSE. They closed at 67.60 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of 1847.70 crore in September quarter from 1558.46 crore. UBI stock price reached a 52-week highest mark of 96.40 on 14 December and 52- week lowest mark of 33.50 on 12 May.
8/14Bank of India: Its shares rose by 69.26 % YTD on BSE. They closed at 77.45 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of 960.00 crore in September quarter. Bank’s shares reached a 52-week high of 103.5 on 15 December and 52-weeks low of 40.40 on 20 June.
9/14Indian Overseas Bank's shares rose by 61.80 % YTD on BSE. They closed at 26.25 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of 501.34 crore in September quarter from 392.18 crore. IOB registered its 52-week high mark of Rs36.70 on 16 December and 52-week low mark of 15.25 on 20 June.
10/14Bank of Maharashtra: Its shares rose by 59.69 % YTD on BSE. They closed at 49.70 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of 535.06 crore in September quarter from 451.90 crore. Bank of Mahrashtra’s stock showed its 52-week record high level of 36.25 on 15 December and a 52-week low of 15 on 25 May. 
11/14Central Bank of India's shares rose by 50.82 % YTD on BSE. They closed at 29.40 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of 318.17 crore in September quarter from 234.78 crore. CBI’s share price reached the 52-week high mark of 41.80 on 14 December and a 52-week low mark of 16.10 on 16 June.
12/14Canara Bank: Its shares rose by 49.29 % in 2022 so far on BSE. They closed at on Friday. The company earned a net profit of 2,525.47 crore in September quarter. Canara Bank stock value rose to a 52-week high of 334 on 25 November  and a 52-week low of 171.70 on 20 June.
13/14Punjab National Bank's shares rose by 43.16 % YTD on BSE. They closed at 49.70 on Friday. The company earned a net profit of 308.44 crore in September quarter from 561.49 crore in June. Punjab National Bank touched its 52-week high mark of 62.5 on 15 December and the 52-week low mark of 28.05 on 20 June.
14/14State Bank of India's share value has improved by 27.96% YTD on BSE. It closed at 573.95 on Friday. However, the share has been performing quite badly for the past month. The company saw its net profit doubling in the last quarter from 6,068.08 in the June quarter to 13,264.52 in the September quarter. SBI’s stock hit a 52-week high of 629.65 on 15 Dec and 52-weeks low of 425 on 8 March.