Yoga Day special: 10 powerful yoga poses and their incredible benefits for a healthier life

Updated: 20 Jun 2025, 11:06 AM IST

International Yoga Day is observed worldwide every year on June 21. This year’s theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” In celebration, here are some yoga poses that promote a healthier and more balanced life.

1/10The Tree pose may appear simple, but it is not a resting posture. Proper alignment is key—your back should be elongated, hips level, and weight evenly distributed on the standing leg. This pose challenges and enhances your balance while building strength and focus. (Pixabay )

2/10The Chair yoga pose helps tone the leg muscles and strengthen the hip flexors, ankles, calves, and back. It also stretches the chest and shoulders, alleviates symptoms of flat feet, and stimulates the heart, diaphragm, and abdominal organs for improved overall function. (Pinterest )

3/10The Four-Limbed Staff pose helps build strength in the arms, wrists, and core. It's also an excellent foundational pose to prepare the body for more advanced arm-balancing postures. (Pexels )

4/10The Triangle pose offers a wide range of benefits for the body. It enhances spinal flexibility, supports proper shoulder alignment, and helps relieve back pain and neck stiffness. (Pexels )

5/10The Warrior II yoga pose strengthens the legs and arms, opens the chest and shoulders, and engages the abdominal muscles. Regulating your breath and focusing on the extension of your arms can help cultivate patience. Maintain an elevated posture—avoid collapsing into your hips and resist the pull of gravity. Stay grounded and strong. (Pexels )

6/10Warrior I is an ideal pose for unwinding after a stressful day, helping to relax both the body and mind. Its benefits are far-reaching: it builds strength in the knees and feet, stretches the shoulders and spine, and enhances concentration and focus. (Pexels )

7/10The Easy Pose might appear simple, but it offers numerous benefits for the body. It serves as a gentle hip opener, promotes relaxation, reduces anxiety, and can help ease menstrual discomfort in women. When practising this pose, be sure to keep your spine straight for maximum effect. (Pexels )

8/10Child's Pose is a gentle resting posture that helps relieve tension in the neck, back, and hips. While in this pose, focus on slow, steady breathing with arms extended, hips relaxed, and forehead resting on the mat. It's one of the most calming and restorative poses, making it a safe place to return to anytime during your practice. (Pexels )

9/10The Downward Dog yoga pose helps lengthen and decompress the spine, stretches the hamstrings, strengthens the arms, boosts oxygen flow to the brain, and promotes a sense of mental calm. (Pexels)