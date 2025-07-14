Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara flashback? The real-life iconic Pamplona bull run just wrapped up in Spain | Check photos

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2025, 11:32 PM IST

Over a decade ago, Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) immortalised Pamplona’s San Fermin bull run, with its iconic scene of three friends racing in white and red. As the world-famous Spanish festival wraps up today, we take a look at the last-day scenes

1/7Revellers sprint next to Miura fighting bulls during the Encierro (running of the bulls), at the bullring entrance, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

2/7Back in 2011, Bollywood fans went gaga over this scene from the San Fermin bull run. Except, this iconic moment, which fans still cherish, is from Zoya Akhtar's movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

3/7This year marked the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 14, 2025. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous encierros or bull runs, every day at 8:00 a.m. through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored (AFP)

4/7A participant is hit during games with a young cow in the bullring after the eigth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 14, 2025. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous encierros or bull runs, every day at 8:00 a.m. through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (AFP)

5/7Revellers watch as a wild cow jumps a barrier at the bullring, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea (REUTERS)

6/7Moment when a wild cow jumps over revellers at the bullring. At least two people were taken to the hospital with contusions, according to emergency services, reported Reuters (REUTERS)