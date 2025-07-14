Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 14 2025 15:53:53
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,484.60 -0.69%
  1. Icici Bank share price
  2. 1,422.60 0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 298.20 -0.13%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,570.45 -1.53%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 254.15 -1.51%
Business News/ Photos / Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara flashback? The real-life iconic Pamplona bull run just wrapped up in Spain | Check photos

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara flashback? The real-life iconic Pamplona bull run just wrapped up in Spain | Check photos

7 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2025, 11:32 PM IST Livemint

Over a decade ago, Zoya Akhtar’s 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD) immortalised Pamplona’s San Fermin bull run, with its iconic scene of three friends racing in white and red. As the world-famous Spanish festival wraps up today, we take a look at the last-day scenes

Revellers sprint next to Miura fighting bulls during the Encierro (running of the bulls), at the bullring entrance, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

1/7Revellers sprint next to Miura fighting bulls during the Encierro (running of the bulls), at the bullring entrance, during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 14, 2025. (REUTERS)

Back in 2011, Bollywood fans went gaga over this scene from the San Fermin bull run. Except, this iconic moment, which fans still cherish, is from Zoya Akhtar's movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

2/7Back in 2011, Bollywood fans went gaga over this scene from the San Fermin bull run. Except, this iconic moment, which fans still cherish, is from Zoya Akhtar's movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This year marked the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 14, 2025. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous encierros or bull runs, every day at 8:00 a.m. through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored (AFP)

3/7This year marked the eighth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 14, 2025. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous encierros or bull runs, every day at 8:00 a.m. through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored (AFP)

A participant is hit during games with a young cow in the bullring after the eigth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 14, 2025. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous encierros or bull runs, every day at 8:00 a.m. through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (AFP)

4/7A participant is hit during games with a young cow in the bullring after the eigth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 14, 2025. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous encierros or bull runs, every day at 8:00 a.m. through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meters (yard) course while runners ahead of them try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (AFP)

Revellers watch as a wild cow jumps a barrier at the bullring, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea (REUTERS)

5/7Revellers watch as a wild cow jumps a barrier at the bullring, at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2025. REUTERS/Albert Gea (REUTERS)

Moment when a wild cow jumps over revellers at the bullring. At least two people were taken to the hospital with contusions, according to emergency services, reported Reuters (REUTERS)

6/7Moment when a wild cow jumps over revellers at the bullring. At least two people were taken to the hospital with contusions, according to emergency services, reported Reuters (REUTERS)

A reveller jumps over a wild cow at the bullring, at the San Fermin festival (REUTERS)

7/7A reveller jumps over a wild cow at the bullring, at the San Fermin festival (REUTERS)

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue