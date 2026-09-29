Meet Divya Mittal, former IAS officer announces entry into politics ahead of UP assembly elections

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal on Tuesday announced her entry into politics independently.

Mittal, a 2013-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, said she would begin her political journey from Uttar Pradesh and strive to become the voice of people whose grievances often fail to reach government offices.

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Mittal's viral resignation post on 30 August after a 13-year career had created a political uproar. The Congress described the annoucement as ‘very serious’ and adding that respect for honest officers, their independent and impartial functioning, and an environment free from administrative and political pressure are much needed in the State.

In a video statement on X, Divya said on Tuesday said she wanted to create a platform that would be concerned about the country's future.

"I want to be the voice of those people whose voices cannot reach any office and, even if they do, are not heard," she said and added that she wanted to "seek an account of the country's 80 years since Independence".

Who is Divya Mittal? Hailing from Rewari in Haryana, Divya Mittal studied at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore before eventually moving to London for a finance job. She later began preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and cracked the prestigious exam in 2013.

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Mittal's first assignment in Uttar Pradesh was in December 2015, as Joint Magistrate of Meerut She has also been posted as Chief Development Officer in Gonda abd went on to serve as District Magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria.

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Mittal was the special secretary in the Revenue Department in Lucknow when she tendered her resignation.

During her tenure as District Magistrate in Mirzapur, Mittal worked to bring piped water to Lahuria Dah, a remote village tucked into the district’s semi-arid hills, where residents had long depended on water tankers.

In her resignation post last month, Mittal said the image that stayed with her was that of an elderly woman touching her head in gratitude after seeing the water arrive.

“Today, I have voluntarily resigned from IAS, putting an end to an unforgettable journey of 13 years. Growing up in a humble environment, I dreamed of a good, successful life. After studying at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, I worked day and night and landed a job in London. But even after having everything, something felt incomplete. I felt uneasy about not being in my own country.

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On her resignation, Mittal cited several experiences from her administrative career to explain her decision, including the case of a woman in a hilly village who, despite lacking water at home, sought a school beyond Class 5 for children in her village.

She said the school was approved but had not started construction even after three years, questioning whether the delay was due to lack of funds, rules or approval, or simply lack of intent.

Mittal said she wanted to raise questions about such cases, as well as infrastructure gaps, road conditions, deaths allegedly linked to poor infrastructure, examination-related concerns and the future of young people amid the growth of artificial intelligence.

‘Intent, justice, concern and thought’ She said politics should focus on "intent, justice, concern and thought" rather than merely changing individual political leaders. "The objective is not only to change one politician; politics has to change," she said.

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On her decision to begin the political journey in Uttar Pradesh, Mittal described the state as her "karmabhoomi" and said people there had supported her during her administrative career.

"I came here as an officer, but the people here made me their daughter," she said, adding that the state's people and soil had taught her about her purpose.

Mittal said she believed change was possible in the country and argued that Uttar Pradesh had historically played an important role in India's journey.

I want to be the voice of those people whose voices cannot reach any office.

Mittal's announcement comes months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. She said her political initiative would be shaped jointly with citizens.

(With agency inputs)