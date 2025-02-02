10 Congress MLAs ’secret meeting’ triggers speculation: Is the party facing potential rebellion in Telangana?

Congress party in Telangana is likely experiencing internal strife, with alarm bells ringing following a clandestine meeting held by ten of the grand old party's MLAs, India Today reported. This closed-door discussion took place at MLA Anirudh Reddy’s farmhouse in Gandipet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, as the party prepares for the upcoming local body elections.

The MLAs reportedly convened to express their grievances regarding the actions of two ministers who are allegedly soliciting bribes to facilitate payments for contractors' work.

Dissent within the Congress in Telangana has been mounting, particularly against Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who serves as the Minister of Information and Public Relations for Telangana.

According to the India Today report, the MLAs present at the meeting were:

1. Naini Rajender Reddy

2. Bhoopathi Reddy

3. Yennam Srinivas Reddy

4. Murali Naik

5. Kuchakulla Rajesh Reddy

6. Sanjeev Reddy

7. Anirudh Reddy

8. Laxmi Kantha Rao

9. Donthi Madhava Reddy

10. Beerla Ilaiah

Meanwhile, Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy is set to meet ministers at the Command Control Center to address the growing dissent, particularly against minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the news report added.

Sensing the urgency, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy cancelled his Palair tour to attend the meeting.

In a decisive move, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued strict instructions to officials to refrain from attending the 'secret' meeting, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

India Today reported that Congress high command is concerned that any potential rebellion among MLAs ahead of the local body and MLC elections could convey a negative message to the public.

Additionally, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed all ministers to enhance their coordination with MLAs, prioritise their concerns, and take their recommendations into account.

'A Dinner Meeting' Amidst the ongoing discussions, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi has asserted that the recent gathering was merely a dinner meeting, accusing opposition parties of exaggerating the situation. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday, the Congress MP clarified that the meeting took place at ITC Kohinoor rather than at a farmhouse.

He explained that one of the MLAs raised a concern that required ministerial attention, to which the other MLAs responded by agreeing to approach the Minister collectively to address the issue, as reported by local media.

